Sustanon is an oil and testosterone hormone solution meant to be injected. The product license is held by Organon Laboratories. It is commonly known as Sustanon 250, as the content of the drug in solution is 250 mg/ml. One dose of the drug is one milliliter of arachis oil containing 30 mg of testosterone propionate, 60 mg of testosterone phenylpropionate, 60 mg of testosterone isocaproate, and 100 mg of Testosterone decanoate. These active ingredients of Sustanon 250 are all natural hormone testosterone. The resulting solution takes the form of a clear, pale, and yellow solution. There is also a variant of Sustanon known as Sustanon 100, with a solution containing 20 mg testosterone propionate, 40 mg of testosterone phenylpropionate, and 40 mg of testosterone isocaproate. The reason there are four active ingredients is to decrease injection frequency for users. Due to the different half lives of these four elements, the decay of this drug in one’s body is not as quick, and therefore allows the drug effects to last longer. These four active ingredients are Sustanon is administered as a therapy for male hypogonadism, a condition where the male body does not produce sufficient testosterone. It can also be used to supplement the testosterone levels of female-to-male transsexuals. A single dose of Sustanon 250 can lead to an increase of total plasma testosterone with peak levels of about 70 nmol/L. This peak is attained at around 24-48 hours after the drug is administered. The plasma testosterone levels revert to normal range in males in approximately 21 days. legal steroids

I n the United States under FDA regulation, anabolic steroids may be legally and safely used under the care of a physician for replacement therapy for male patients who have hormone deficiencies. They may also be used for gynecologic conditions and breast cancer for women. Misuses of anabolic steroids such as Sustanon for reasons including but not limited to body building, body size enhancing (without disease), or increasing physical performance by athletes is illegal under United States law. As of December of 2012, the FDA issued an import alert to investigate the illegal importation and distribution of steroids in the United States.

Works Cited: